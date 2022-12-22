spot_img
HAPPY HOUR!: Prophet Liabunya, Facebook Co-founder Zuckerberg discuss Malawi

South Africa based Malawian controversial Prophet Austin Liabunya says he had a telephone conversation with Mark Zuckerberg the co-founder of Meta Platforms formerly Facebook.

In a brief statement posted on his official facebook page the self-styled preacher said the two discussed issues of public interest.

“I must admit that I’m glad to have been on a telephone call with the CEO of Facebook, zuck today and discussed issues of public interest,” posted Liabunya on his official facebook page

Zuckerberg is yet to make a statement on the development.

Prophet Liabunya, who is well-known with stunts and controversial prophecies, is the founder and President of the Believers’ Gospel Embassy International.

