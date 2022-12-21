PIL donates medical supplies to Mangochi rural hospital

Pingani and Phale (middle) pose for photo with PIL and hospital staff- photo by Benjamin Maona

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has given communities around Mkucinga Jwambone Health Centre in Mangochi an early Christmas gift after donating medical equipment worth K3 million.

The equipment included a 10 litres oxygen concentrator, examination lamp, blood pressure testing machines, adult weighing scales and others.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the weekend, PIL operations manager Edmond Pingani said they decided to give the hospital a hand considering their request which indicated the dire need for the equipment.

“Normally we work with Government and Church organisations in our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Our main CSR focus is in education, health, and road safety. The greatest need that we see in the health sector is mainly the equipment like oxygen concentrators, and other measuring equipment,” he said.

Pingani (Left) hand over the equipment to Phale-photo by Benjamin Maona

Patron of the hospital, Reverend Hastings Phale of Blantyre Synod commended PIL for the timely donation saying it will help reduce cases of infant and maternal deaths as departments used to share medical equipment before.

“The hospital offers maternal services apart from other services, but we have always had challenges referring cases to Mangochi District Hospital due to lack of equipment and poor road network. With this equipment, we will be able to manage some cases here before they are referred to the district hospital. The equipment will also ensure quick and quality services provision since each department will have their own things,” he said.

Mkucinga Jwambone Health Centre, a Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) hospital by the CCAP Blantyre Synod, was opened in 2018 and serves 17, 000 people from 23 villages around Mangochi Malombe area.