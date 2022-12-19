ZALOWA CHINA: Poor works riddle Nsanje-Marka Road, again

Chinese contractors’ poor works are up on display again on Nsanje-Marka Road.

When floods hit the district last year, the low quality works of China Railways 20th Bureau Corporation were laid bare on the road as several bridges it constructed got washed away at the slightest hit of the rains. It was a savage audit.

In what is a demonstration that poor work is in the DNA of CR20, as the firm is known the low quality works are exposed this early. This week, people of Nsanje who have been looking forward to this project woke up to potholes on the completed sections of the road. In several places, the tarmac is ripped off as if someone had set fires on the road.

Even worse, in those places where the tarmac has been ripped off, it does not go a finger deep to find dust, indicating the thinness of the tarmac. CR20 is painting the road with tarmac instead of constructing something to last.

The worry is that this is happening before the rains have started in Nsanje and before the perennial floods have ripped through the district.