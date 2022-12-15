Q Malewezi to release “father and son” poem. 

By Beatrice Chingwalu

Blantyre, Mana: Qabaniso Malewezi will on the 23rd of December 2022, release “Father And Son” Poem the first single from his upcoming spoken word album “Son Of A Preacher’s Son”.

Speaking in an interview with Mana on Wednesday Malewezi said the single is a special tribute dedicated to the memory of his late father the former Vice President Dr Justin Malewezi .

“It took me a while to get around to writing about what I experienced when I lost my dad. Somehow the process has helped me accept the reality of our loss as a family. As much as there is a personal attachment to the poem, I believe it is also for everyone who has experienced loss”

“The single features afro-soul musician and vocalist Sindi on accompanying vocals and Paul Kachala on piano. I produced, composed and wrote the piece and it takes a deep dive into the emotions that are experienced during grief,” said Malewezi.

Speaking on the same, one of Q Malewezi’s fan, Shadrek Sindiza said he was excited about the upcoming album as well as the single to be released on the 23rd of this month.

Sindiza sounded his optimism on the single and says he cannot wait for the album as Q always delivers to his fans.

“Words cannot express how excited I am. I can’t wait to see what he has for us. Aside from the single coming out of the 23rd, It’s been a long time since a poetry album dropped in Malawi and hopefully Son of the Preachers son album will live up to our expectations

“From a man like Q I expect that the album will tackle some of the emerging issues happening not only Malawi, not only Africa but globally, with how he plays with words, I expect entertaining and educative spoken word pieces starting with “father and Son.” Said Sindiza.”

Father And Son was recorded by Praise Umali at Manifest and will be distributed as audio on all streaming platforms as well as video on Q. Malewezi’s YouTube Channel.