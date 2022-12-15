Amended land laws to address land issues

By Robert Nayeja & Steve Chirombo

Deputy Minister of Land, Deus Gumba

Blantyre, December 13, Mana: Government says the amended land laws will bring sanity on land issues in the country as they have addressed major areas raised by Malawians.

Ministry of Lands Deputy Minister, Deus Gumba made the remarks during sensitization of the amended land laws for senior editors and reporters at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

He said the amendments promote the wish of Malawians who have been complaining about the land act.

“In 2016, Members of Parliament passed the land related bills which include, the Land Act 2016, the Customary Land 2016, the Physical Planning Act 2016, the Land Survey Act 2016, the Registered (Amendment) Act 2016 and the Land Acquisition and Compensation (Amendment) Act 2016.

“The passing of the bills into laws attracted mixed reactions from some stakeholders and the general public including traditional leaders who felt that the pieces of legislation passed then had some grey areas which needed clarification and review where necessary,” he said.

He said, responding to that, the Tonse led administration reviewed the laws to address the issues raised.

“The new land law empowers Malawians to own land and the amended land laws have addressed major areas of concern raised by most Malawians such as sale or grant of land to non-citizens, sale of vacant freehold or leasehold land, sale of customary estates, payment of application fees by citizens when applying for a customary estate and the role of traditional leaders in the management and administration of customary land among others,” he added.

He also said the new land laws will reduce land wrangles in the country which have been flooding chief’s tribunals as land will be registered.

He, therefore, asked the media to relay correct messages contained in the amended land laws.

Acting Commissioner for Physical Planning, Robins Lukasi said the new land law prohibits illegal transaction of land.

“The new law will prohibit illegal real estate agencies from doing any land transaction and the law has put the status of freehold owner just like a leasehold owner,” he said.

One of the reporters, Martin Gela Junior said the meeting has helped the media to understand better about the amended laws which will facilitate comprehensive coverage of land issues in their reporting.

“The sensitization will help us relay facts to the public as we have firsthand information on the amended land laws.

Over 30 senior editors and reporters drawn from various media houses from the Southern Region took part during the sensitization which was organised with support from the Shire Valley Transformation Programme.