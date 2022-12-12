UK UNIVERSITY GIVES SOUTH AFRICA BASED MALAWIAN PASTOR HONORARY PHD

The Founder and President of the South Africa based Holy Nation Church Pastor Khumbo Joram has been recognized by an International Theological University based in UK with a Doctor of Theology.

The 2022 graduation of the University that was held in Pretoria, decorated Pastor Joram, who among other things he has been recognized following his background life, his contribution on the kingdom, his social life and how he has helped alot of people in charity work, which includes musicians in Malawi and RSA, needy students and elderly people in Malawi.

The University, through their branch in Zimbabwe, recommended Pastor Joram and called him a “faithful Servant”. Pastor Khumbo Joram, a Malawian born, is a fast growing business man.

The Christ Life Bible University Chancellor Dr Apostle Hamandishe said Pastor Joram is a wonderful man, a man with history to trace and learn from, someone who has no undeniable background, a man who hates shortcuts and someone who has taken challenges of many people to be his problems.

“Pastor Joram today you are being conferred this Honorary Doctorate, it has pleased the University Council to Honor your work, not only to you but this is a confirmation of your hardworking spirit and also your impact in the kingdom.

“From today you will be recognized as the Doctor, but this does not mean we can’t take it away from you, the University has the powers to revoke the Honor once it finds out that you have started doing things against the values of Christ”

In his acceptance speech, Pastor Khumbo Joram said “I am most Privileged to receive this Honorary Doctorate from a University that plays such a big part in developing the potential and talent of thousands of students who come from so many different parts of the world, preparing them to be qualified, able Ministers of the Gospel of God” There are alot of men of God across Africa, some who are even highly qualified than myself, I was asking myself questions” who am i to deserve such an Honor”?

“Sometimes But what we do on earth, remember that, it’s not only your eyes that sees it, others will not love it, others will love it, those who love your work will always keep you motivated, appreciate¬ you, and even learn from you and don’t spend time with those who don’t appreciate your work” said Pastor Joram.

The Christ Life Bible University is an internationally recognized Theological College that offers both online and physical classes in different parts of the world. The 2022 graduation had students from different countries from Certificate to PhD.