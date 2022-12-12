NBM Top Mandala aids Zingwangwa Health Centre in Christmas celebration

NBM Top Mandala Service Centre staff members and Zingwangwa Health Centre staff members pose with some of the donated items

As the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc 12 Days Christmas initiative continues, Zingwangwa Health Centre in Blantyre has been the latest beneficiary from Top Mandala Service Centre.

On Friday, Top Mandala Service Centre Manager, Chifundo Kamwinda led his staff to donate 20 mattresses, 20 delivery packs, 10 solar lumps and 72 bed linen worth K3.5 million.

According to Kamwinda, they chose Zingwangwa Health Centre considering the large population it serves.

‘’The Bank values the partnership with the various service providers and the communities around and felt obliged to celebrate this year’s Christmas with the people of Zingwangwa and surrounding areas through the health centre which caters for a population of over 135,000. The donation was meant for the average community member who gets services from the health centre,” said Kamwinda.

Kamwinda (right) presents the items to Mpanje (left) as another nurse looks on

He asked community members and health workers at the facility to take good care of the donated items so that more people could benefit over a long period of time.

“We also discourage the tendency of vandalism and careless use of public facilities as that discourages potential donors from making more donations,” said Kamwinda

District Nursing Officer for Blantyre Modesta Mwangomba and Maureen Mpanje, Nursing Officer for Zingwangwa Health Centre expressed gratitude to the bank for the timely donations.

“The situation was worrisome at the facility, but through this donation, we feel relieved that we will provide total healthcare to our patients,” said Mpanje.

Before NBM plc’s donation, the facility had 13 mattresses only and no back up power.