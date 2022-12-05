DIPLOMATIC PASSPORTGATE: Immigration Chief Kamlomo, others face arrest

The Director General for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services Brigadier General Charles Kalumo (retired) is likely to face trial for making diplomatic passports for two foreign national without following the laws of the land, the publication has established.

According to information in our custody, wrongly using his powers as Immigration Chief Kalumo and passport officer made two diplomatic passports for Amos Gordon Noah from South Africa and Gamal younos Mohammed younos from Sudan both businesspersons who sneaked into the country to discuss oil importation deals.

The genesis of the alleged crime is that, Kalumo went to Oman under department of immigration ticket to discuss the issue of the trafficked young Malawian Ladies and while there with full blessings from state house officials he sneaked out to look for investors for oil deals.

And when he was coming back to Malawi he came with two Foreigners to finish the said oil deal, which flopped.

“When these two foreigners arrived in the country, the immigration chief Kalumo agreed with passport to fraudulently process Diplomatic Passports for foreigners,” said the source within the Department of Immigration headquarters.

Both foreigners were fraudulently issued with diplomatic passports on November 3; in which Passport Number MWD001408 was issued to Gamal younos Mohammed younos while MWD001406 to Amos Gordon Noah.

Malawian Laws and Immigration act states that a foreigner to acquire Malawi passport he/she he must stay in the country for a period of five years