Police yet to arrest people who assaulted two elderly women in Mzimba

Police in Mzimba district are yet to arrest people who physically and verbally assaulted two elderly women who were accused by family members of be-witching their daughter in-law who died mysterious in South Africa.

According to a viral video clip made available to Malawi Voice, two elderly women were seen being beaten up and forced by a mob to bury the dead body at a graveyard at Mandala Zimba Village in the district.

According Mzimba Police Public Relations Officer, Peter Botha no arrest has been made so far; as police are still hunting for the suspects.

“Police are investigating the issue to arrest the perpetrators,” said Botha, adding that once arrested the suspects will be charged of Unlawful wounding and charging a person with Witchcraft.