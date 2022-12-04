Jessica Mponda crowned Miss Malawi…organisers, judges booed

A 23-year-old beauty queen Jessica Mponda was last night crowned 2022 Miss Malawi at a colorful ceremony held at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Mponda, who walked away with a laptop; MK1 million cash prize; and a trip to Dubai, emerged the winner after beating 11 other contestants.

Hlezipe Jade Chikhwaza was crowned first princess while Roberta Kanjero came out as the second princess.

Roberta Kanjelo and Hilda Macheso were voted Miss Photogenic and Miss Popularity respectively while Vanessa Makungwa was crowned Miss Personality for Miss Malawi 2022.

However, Miss Malawi judges and organisers were booed off stage by patrons on allegations that they rigged the contest.

In another dramatic scene, state house and organisers barred former Miss Malawi Tionge Munthali from the stage for being inappropriately dressed.

The 2022 Miss Malawi pageant was organised by Alpha Arts under the theme Early Childhood Development.