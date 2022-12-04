spot_img
6.1 C
New York
Sunday, December 4, 2022
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

Jessica Mponda crowned Miss Malawi…organisers, judges booed

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A 23-year-old beauty queen Jessica Mponda was last night crowned 2022 Miss Malawi at a colorful ceremony held at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Mponda, who walked away with a laptop; MK1 million cash prize; and a trip to Dubai, emerged the winner after beating 11 other contestants.

Hlezipe Jade Chikhwaza was crowned first princess while Roberta Kanjero came out as the second princess.

Roberta Kanjelo and Hilda Macheso were voted Miss Photogenic and Miss Popularity respectively while Vanessa Makungwa was crowned Miss Personality for Miss Malawi 2022.

However, Miss Malawi judges and organisers were booed off stage by patrons on allegations that they rigged the contest.

In another dramatic scene, state house and organisers barred former Miss Malawi Tionge Munthali from the stage for being inappropriately dressed.

The 2022 Miss Malawi pageant was organised by Alpha Arts under the theme Early Childhood Development.

Previous article
Prophetess Mary Bushiri donates K3 million to Miss Malawi
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc