Critics of Miss Malawi Beauty Pageant, Just Shut Up!!

By Mphatso Chaluluka

Chaluluka and Miss Malawi Jessica Mponda- Photo Credit: Facebook

Since 2018, there has not been Miss Malawi Beauty Pageant because no one had the guts to run it. It’s not easy. Most did not even notice the absence of the Pageant, they don’t care.

Then some proactive courageous risk takers, with their minimal resources decide to bring the Pageant back to life in 2022 – all of a sudden talkers of “we can do it better appear”.

Guys, just shut up! Go do the 2023 one if you can. Why you want to bring some good well-meaning people down. Stop trash talking the doers and pushers.

Why not commend the efforts made while pledging support to make 2023 event better and of international standards.

You can never improve something that is not existing, these guys revived it now let’s improve it.

I say bravo to the organisers of the Miss Malawi 2022 for having the balls to go for it! It was a great show with perfect imperfections.

In 2022 there is nobody on earth who could have done the Miss Malawi better than you! Salute!