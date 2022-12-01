spot_img
ZOONA: EM KALZ’S NEW SONG ENJOYING MASSIVE AIRPLAY

ZOONA, a new song done by South Africa based Malawian artists Myson and Elton Zimbiri Kambalame popularly known as EM KALZ, is enjoying massive airplay in local radio stations. 

The masterpiece ‘ZOONA’ which was produced in South Africa by ALLU + EM Beats was released on 1 November 2022.

In one of the verses the song goes: ”Kuli iweko mkutali, I have to spend more than my salary to see you, Komano you cannot imagine ooh babe (“Babe”)….”

Elton said the love song will be available for downloads on Thursday night in all leading music downloading sites such as Malawimusic.com,Mikozi Networks among others.

Previous article
Malawi Model at Swahili Fashion Week
