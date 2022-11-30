spot_img
Police selling unclaimed ‘stolen’ property

Daudi: These are some of the unclaimed properties which the station has been keeping for so long

Mangochi Police Station will on Saturday auction assorted unclaimed properties worth millions of kwachas which the station for a long period of time.

Mangochi Police Publicist, Amina Tepani Daudi confirmed the development through a press statement made available to the publication.

According to Daudi, members of the public minus police officers will be allowed to buy the ‘stolen’ properties.

“There will be an Auction Sale on Saturday December 3, 2022, at 09:00 hours which will be held at Mangochi Police Station premises,” said Daudi

She further said: “These are some of the unclaimed properties which the station has been keeping for so long.”

The properties include motorcycles, bicycles, sprayers, mattresses, metal axes, laptop bags, blankets, clothes, laptop and other assorted items.

