NFCA page monthly minimum wages at K 745, 000

By Temwa Malire

National Football Coaches Association (NFCA) has said it was still waiting on legal advice to help in enforcing the K745, 000 Monthly minimum wages for Super League Coaches following resistance from some football clubs.

The Wage that was made by the association in 2020 still met stiff confrontation from clubs that are still enforcing the order on teams.

General Secretary for Association, Davie Mpima told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday in Lilongwe that they came up with the wage after checking what coaches from neighboring countries get.

He said the enforcement of the law on monthly wages would prevent local coaches from being exploited and give Football Association of Malawi (FAM) powers to reprimand defaulters.

“Some coaches don’t have contracts, they do not get their duties in time, and in other cases they go several months without pay, yet clubs are not lenient when results are not impressive,” Mpima added.

General Secretary for Super League of Malawi (SULOM), Williams Banda said the issue of employment was demand driven as it gives a person liberty to take or leave the job based on payment agreements.

“The matter is beyond SULOM, the concerns of capping salaries require an accurate legal review and enforcement,” he said.

Super league of Malawi has 16 teams and a demand for better perks for coaches remains a priority.