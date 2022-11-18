NBS Bank eases transactions with Tha! Tha! Tha! digital campaign

Dzoole Mwale-It is easy

NBS Bank plc has launched a new campaign dubbed Tha! Tha! Tha! with an aim to give the Bank’s existing and potential customers a better digital experience.

NBS Bank plc Head of Digital Banking, Inqxhuiniso Dzoole Mwale said the three months campaign will engage customers with digital banking products under the EazyBank umbrella, enabling simplification, ease and convenience for the customer.

“We fully comprehend that our customers are busy and banking should not be one item on their day-to-day to-do lists. We fully comprehend that our customers want quick banking services which they have control of anytime, anywhere.”

“EAZY Banking is the solution. Just like; Tha, or 1,2,3, or ABC! EazyBank is an umbrella term for the Bank’s digital banking offering that includes EazyMobile, EazyApp, EazyWapp, EazyOnline, EazyCash (ATM), EazySwipe (POS), EazyCard (Debit and Credit).”

“The digital banking platforms provide a seamless banking experience that answers to customer convenience by providing vast self-service solutions and a wide range of products. All these assist the customer to process all their transactions or payments with the convenience of their phones and cards, as easy as Tha! Tha! Tha!,” said Dzoole Mwale.

He said the Tha Tha Tha campaign has three elements aimed at educating both existing and potential customers about Eazy Banking solutions, the festival element where customers use the NSB Bank’s EazyPay solution in the retail outlets and stand a chance to win ‘trolleyful’ prizes and the world cup experience.

Dzoole Mwale further said that the third element is the partnership which the Bank has with Regional 5 games to build and celebrate future athletes.

NBS Bank plc Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Tamanda Ng’ombe-Longwe said this is part of their five-year strategy to improve service delivery through digitization.

“This is to ease access, ease interaction with the Bank and to ease the pressure of time for our customers hence our digital banking slogan EazyBank. What we, as NBS Bank plc, are trying to say is that banking should be as easy as Tha Tha Tha.”

“Therefore, this campaign aims to let our customers and the market know more about our digital products and services that will spell convenience for our customers. As you may be aware, you can now access various personal loans digitally from NBS Bank plc without visiting our banking halls,” she said.

NBS Bank plc Marketing Manager, James Chikaonda said the three Tha!s represents the educative series aimed at educating both existing and potential customers about Eazy Banking solutions.

“The Bank therefore invites Malawi and all Regional 5 guests that will be participating in the tournament to this digital banking party. Digital is the future of banking. We are bringing the future banking experience today and now to ensure our customers access banking service wherever they are,” Chikaonda concluded.