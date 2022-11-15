PICTORIAL: MultiChoice Malawi in Historic FIFA World Cup Parade

MultiChoice Malawi on Monday held a historic Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup parade in the commercial city of Blantyre.

The parade which was being led by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) brass band started from Metro Shop to Kamuzu Stadium through Masauko Chipembere Highway attracted hundreds of participants.

MDF BRASS BAND LEADING THE PARADE

MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Emma Gichonge, said the parade aimed at encouraging customers to be current with their subscription in order not to miss World Cup matches.

According to Gichonge, MultiChoice Malawi will premiere all 64 Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup games on both DStv and GOtv.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be played from this coming Sunday on 20 November to 18 December in Qatar.