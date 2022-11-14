Primary school teacher hails Standard Bank’s Tisanje promo

By Yamikani Sekeni

Ngwalangwa (Right) symbolically presenting a dummy to Munthali (Left)

People were all smiles on a sunny afternoon at Livilizi in Salima when Standard Bank officially handed over K6 million prize money to Margret Munthali who emerged the overall winner of the Tisanje promotion.

The promotion which aimed at encouraging utilization of digital banking and promoting saving culture among customers has facilitated the growth of a Salima-based primary school teacher and other customers.

Doubtless Munthali gathered courage to share her vision of the prize money, saying the reward will be used to build a better house for her family.

“As you can see I stay in a rented house therefore, my plan is to build a good house. This is a lifetime opportunity, I cannot imagine this lucky and growth has landed in my house today,” said Munthali.

She hailed Standard Bank for coming up with the promotion that required transacting conveniently on the bank’s digital platforms.

“I would like to thank God for helping me to win in this promotion. I thank Standard Bank for Tisanje promotion because the money will change my life. I have been the bank’s customer for many years and I like doing transactions using my mobile phone so it is amazing that through that I emerged a winner,” she said.

Munthali (Left) receiving a dummy presentation of the prize money from Ngwalangwa (Right)

Speaking during the presentation Clarence Ngwalangwa, Salima Standard Bank branch manager expressed satisfaction with customers’ overwhelmed response.

“As a bank we are promoting digital transactions so that people should be accessing our banking services in their comfort of their homes and anywhere. It’s a great achievement to see customers like Margret winning, it shows that customers are making full use of our digital platforms,” said Ngwalangwa.

Standard Bank which is operating towards driving the growth of Malawi says Tisanje promotion has uplifted lives of customers.

“We continue to spearhead development through our core purpose which says Malawi is Our Home, We Drive Her Growth. We believe that the promotion has been a catalyst for economic transformation to many other customers who emerged winners of different cash prizes,” he said.

Ngwalangwa added that the promotion has successfully brought more bank customers onto the digital transformation journey through increased access to the bank’s 247 Mobile (*247#), 247 Online (Internet Banking) and 247 Smart App.

According to the bank, Tisanje promotion has contributed to a 9 percent growth in digital usage and increased transactional volumes by 12%.