ALLIANCE CAPITAL DEFRAUDERS GO AWOL…Flee Malawi, selling properties

SHOCKING REVELATIONS

FOR SALE…Mavina’s Dominic’s club in Nyambadwe

News coming in shows that Alliance Capital CEO Christian Majavina, Directors Dean Lungu , Tom Daniel, Kassam Okhai who have all run away to USA, India and South Africa are trying to sell their properties and businesses in Malawi, we can reveal.

1. Dean Lungu a Director at Alliance Capital who abused his position and borrowed K2 Billion and put it into his Bwanje Cement company is trying to sell Bwanje Cement to Chinese

2. Christian Mavina wo already run away and is hiding in Sandton South Africa is trying to sell his house and Dominic’s club in Nyambadwe for K250 million (pictured)

3. Tom Daniel who already run away to India is trying to sell his houses in Mandala, his companies Liberty Insurance Limited and others

4. Kassam Okhai who already run away is trying to sell his property Comet House at Yianakiss in Limbe and his shares in Access phone company Mobile Limited.

Unless these people are arrested,

Investors whose money has been stolen will find nothing.

More to come…….