High Court orders liquidation of Alliance Capital Limited: Billions of Malawi kwacha lost, stolen

The High Court Commercial Division has ordered that Alliance Capital Limited in which people invested and lost Billions of Kwachas (K60 Billion) should be liquidated.
Several Government Entities have lost hundreds of Millions of Kwachas and the Managers, Christian Majavinq and Directors Tom Daniel, Dean Lungu and Kassam Okhai of Alliance Capital have allegedly run away to South Africa and USA and India.
According to the court file, Some of the government entities that invested and have lost Money are listed below:
Malawi Police SACCO K1 Billion
Macra K500 Million
Mera K500 Million
MRA K 1 Billion
Export Fund K 7 Billion
MEC K800 Million
Gaming Board K800 Million
Water Board K600 Million
Musco K 500 Million
Malawi Agricultural and Industrial development K 2 Billion
Admarc K800 Million
Malawi Blood Transfusion K200 Million
Protea Hotel Ryalls K150 Million
Malawi Council of Sports K500 Million
Some notable private companies and individuals who have also lost money include:
Nico Asset Managers K 3 Billion
Zamara Pension Fund K2 Billion
Open Connect K 2 Billion
Britam K500 Million
Reunion K500 Million
Jimmy Korea Mpatsa K2 Billion
Zondiwe Mbano K500 Million
Nseula Family K200 Million
Kahumbe Family K500 Million
Blantyre District Commissioner Bennnet Nkasala K50 Million
Vanguard Insurance K250 Million
UGI Insurance K70 Million
Louis Ulaya Lawyer K10 Million
Amped Courier K60 Million
Dr. Makadia Dentist K200 Million
There are hundreds other individuals that have lost life savings and companies and SACCO that have lost money.
The money was borrowed by Mike Chilewe Jnr K500 Million, Transglobe K5 Billion, Stansfield Motors K 5 Billion etc. They all did not pay back even 1 Tambala.