FCB Bankrolls KuHeS Research Dissemination Conference

First Capital Bank (FCB) has donated MK5 Million towards Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KuHeS) Research Dissemination Conference which is scheduled to take place from 24th to 25th November in Blantyre.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony on Friday in Blantyre, FCB’S Head of Marketing and Communications, Twikale Chirwa said the bank decided to support this year’s conference as one way of empowering health researchers in the country.

Chirwa described health related researches and data as key to social-economic development of the country; saying they {Researches} help in finding long-lasting solutions which health systems require.

“As first capital bank, we decided to donate towards this year’s Research Dissemination Conference as one way of empowering researchers to disseminate research information which are beneficial to Malawians,” said Chirwa

Research key to development- Chirwa

He added: “It is important for us as a bank {FCB} to support the health sector in order to have a healthy workforce so that we can develop the economy of the country,”

On his part KuHeS Acting Director of Students Affairs, Dr. Benjamin Kumwenda, who is also co-chairperson for this year’s conference, commended FCB for the donation describing it as ‘timely’.

“We would like to commend FCB for this timely donation; the money will help in supporting this conference; and we are very grateful,” said Dr. Kumwenda, adding that this year’s Conference will attract t800 participants and more than 240 abstracts.

Chirwa presenting a cheque to Dr. Kumwenda

According to Dr. Kumwenda, the conference will provide an opportunity for researchers to share findings, learn and above all, network.

The conference this year will be graced by Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Agnes Nyalonje, while Professor Louise Kenny, Executive Pro Vice Chancellor of the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences at the University of Liverpool will be the keynote speaker.