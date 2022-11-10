ACB must not be used as a political tool–Muluzi

ACB must not be used by politicians – Muluzi

Former opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has called for the independence of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Muluzi, who is also former Minister of Land, said this on Thursday at ACB’s Headquarters in Lilongwe where he appealed for questioning over what is widely believed to be ‘cooked up’ corruption related investigations.

He said the bureau has a lot of important work to do and that it must not be used by politicians to victimize innocent people.

“ACB must not be used by politicians in power to victimize innocent people,” Muluzi told hundreds upon hundreds of UDF supporters and sympathizers who gathered outside ACB’s headquarters.

On Saturday 5th November, Malawi Voice broke the news of an impending arrest for the former President’s son after being tipped by reliable sources, that ACB’s Director Martha Chizuma had been receiving pressure from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to get Muluzi on the list of corrupt politicians but she has been taking her sweet time which was not going down well with the MCP hierarchy.

It is understood the plot has been work in progress since Muluzi, a son to former president Dr. Bakili, announced his return to active politics some weeks ago during a programme hosted on Times TV.

During the interview, Muluzi accused President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration of failing to run the affairs of the country. He also accused the current administration of taming corruption and failing to fulfill campaign promises.

Atupele took over the reins of the former governing party (UDF) from his father, Bakili, who ruled Malawi between 1994 and 2004.

He also contested in the 2019 presidential elections and when the polls were nullified by the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court, he partnered that time’s president Peter Mutharika as running mate in the fresh poll which they lost.

The young Muluzi also served as minister in various portfolios in the Mutharika and Joyce Banda administrations.