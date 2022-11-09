MALAWI CABINET ASSESMENT: We start with Gwengwe, Kawale, Matola

…Chakwera is an incompetent president being let down by an incompetent cabinet

incompetent cabinet meeting in progress at Kamuzu palace

The people of Malawi have concluded that the Malawi Leader Lazarus Chakwera does not have what it takes to lead the nation. The former man of collar is clearly low-quality stuff who is in sixes and sevens over the many challenges Malawi is facing and is now running towards three years in power with nothing tangible to show and without demonstrating that he has any solution to the problems Malawians are going through.

However, the real crisis is that Chakwera does not even have the quality to pick the right people to surround himself with which is the only strength which many weak leaders like him have. As one local Malawian publication analyzed not too long ago, Chakwera has surrounded himself with good for nothing, incompetent people who are specialists in corruption and feel they have over-achieved for being appointed ministers.

In this project of assessing his cabinet, we start with these three.

Sosten Gwengwe

GWENGWE: Inexperienced for the finance job

Sosten Gwengwe is clearly a good, very affable human being, young, passionate and clearly means well as a citizen. But the former private secondary school administrator is inexperienced for the finance job. Not surprising he is failing to bring anything on the table. The budget he presented early this year is overrun by overspending and circumstances and he has no muscles to keep it in check. Departments are running on empty because the Treasury cannot give them funding. It requires wisdom and experience to source forex and keep the nation afloat. Now as the economy implodes, Malawians are increasingly becoming frustrated and they gave Chakwera a treatment when they booed him.

Sam Kawale

Kawale is known to be a man who belittles those he works with

The choice of Kawale, first as Minister of Lands and now as Minister of Agriculture has been dubbed by others as another demonstration of Chakwera’s incompetence. Whatever the President saw in him, Kawale is known to be a man who belittles those he works with. He is reported to be an impudent man who feels big about himself which frustrates the very people that are supporting him in the ministries.

Ibrahim Matola

Matola has no idea what to do, perhaps he will cry a little

In picking Matola for the crucial energy ministry, Chakwera was clearly interested in eastern region politics but his incompetence is all over the place. He pretends to cry for Malawians, he rumbles around issues and fumes at nothing just to show Chakwera how grateful he is for appointing him minister. Malawians are toiling on fuel queues now and Matola has no idea what to do, perhaps he will cry a little.

Look out for the next instalment… Eisenhower Mkaka, Timothy Mtambo, Gospel Kazako