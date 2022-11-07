Undule Mwakasungula endorses HRDC Press Conference…says time of appeasement is over, this is time to deliver

HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS COALITION (HRDC) PRESS CONFERENCE SET FOR TUEDSAY 8TH NOV, 2022 IS THE RIGHT DIRECTION

For Media Release

By Undule Mwakasungula

MWAKASUNGULA: The current cabinet is full of spectators and tourists who have no spine to help the President get the country out of these challenge

The Press Conference organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) tomorrow 8th November, 2022 is timely, long overdue and in the right direction to save the nation which is currently going through severe socio-economic crisis.

The socio- economic crisis is further sadly compounded by looting of much needed national resources within government ministries. The rampant corruption with impunity has made Malawians to have hope with the Tonse Alliance government hence the importance for groups such as the HRDC to speak on behalf of Malawians.

Currently the country is facing severe fuel crisis which is forcing Malawians to sleep out for days searching for fuel. No argument, the fuel crisis has affected various projects, the private sector which is the backbone of our economy and the livelihood of Malawians with uncontrolled increasing of prices of essential commodities.

We have also seen government through the Minister of Information conducting unnecessary press conferences which are more displaying arrogance like that of the previous DPP government. These press conferences are increasing more anger on Malawians as Malawians want to see solutions to thier socio-economic challenges and not unnecessary justification of the challenges.

Lastly, it is time the President reshuffled his cabinet to help him to find solutions to the current numerous challenges the country is facing. The President promised Malawi that he will reshuffle his cabinet soon and he must walk the talk. The current cabinet is full of spectators and tourists who have no spine to help the President get the country out of these challenges. The President must be decisive in making bold decisions for the good of the country and his legacy. Time of appeasement is over, this is time to deliver.

Undule Mwakasungula

Governance and Human Rights Expert

Lilongwe/Malawi

Released Monday/7th November, 2022