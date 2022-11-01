We need to support girl child education- Monica Chakwera

MBy Manasse Nyirenda

Chakwera making a symbolic presentation of gifts to students at the school-Pic by Gracian Jeke-Mana

Rumphi, Mana: First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera called for concerted efforts among stakeholder including local and international organizations to support education sector in constructing school girls’ hostels across the country.

She said this Monday when she handed over the hostel to the school’s surrounding community through her Shaping Our Future Foundation, Monday handed over an 80 bed girls’ hostel to Katowo Community Day Secondary School in the area of Senior Chief Katumbi in Rumphi District.

Chakwera said girls are facing a lot of challenges as they strive to achieve and excel in their education, hence the need to come up with deliberate initiatives which could address the challenges, hence the provision of the hostel to the school.

“I therefore appeal to all stakeholders at different levels to ensure that girls remain in school so that they grow into productive citizen of the nation,” she said.

Deputy Minister of Education, Monica Chang’anamuno said students in the area cover a distance of 20 kilometres to and from the school and are subjected to bullying and sexual abuse on their way.

She added that the hostel would besides providing security and safety to the girl students at the school; it would motivate them to be focused on their studies and achieve their aspirations.

“It is very unfair to continue subjecting girls to such harsh conditions which have for long time being some of the factors contributing to high school dropout rate specifically among girl leaners in the district and the country as a whole,”

This year alone Rumphi District has recorded about 926 learners who have dropped out of school due to different challenges. Out these at least 500 were girls. So, we are optimistic that the hostel will keep more girls in school,” Chang’anamuno added

She advised the community members surrounding the school to jealously guard the facility against vandalisation.

“For you, the users of the hostel, I say that you should take care of the facility so that it serves you and future students,” the Deputy Minister said.

Shaping Our Future Foundation built the over K95 million worth hostel with support from the Japanese Government.

Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, Ywak Lwakiri said accessing education was very difficult in rural areas of the country hence his government’s decision to support the foundation with construction of the hostel.

The school serves students from Traditional Authorities (TAs) Chikulamayembe, Zolokere and Katumbi.