UNFPA, Shaping Our future Foundation signs MOU to address GBV

By Leonard Masauli

CHAKWERA: statistics show that 42 percent of girls get married before the age of 18

Lilongwe, October 24, Mana: First Lady Monica Chakwera has commended the partnership between United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Shaping Our Future Foundation saying it will help to eliminate Gender Based Violence and safeguard the rights of women and girls in the country.

Madame Chakwera, who is the Board Chairperson for the Foundation, made the sentiments during signing Ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding between United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Our Future Foundation at Kamuzu Palace on Monday.

She said issues of Gender Based Violence are becoming a huge problem in Malawi where statistics show that, number of young girls are getting married before the age of 18.

She said the partnership therefore is a milestone towards addressing challenges that women and girls face in the communities through economic empowerment as well as increasing access to Sexual and reproductive Health Rights issues.

“The Country is not doing well in issues of Gender Based Violence and statistics show that 42 percent of girls get married before the age of 18 which is very high.

“Am therefore very excited because the partnerships with UNFPA will help to change social norms that devalue Women and girls in the communities, as well as increasing access to Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights so to achieve the reduction of unintended pregnancies,” said Madame Chakwera.

Officer In-charge, UNFPA, Miranda Tabifor, said the purpose of the MOU is to provide a framework for cooperation and facilitate collaboration between the parties in areas of common interest, particularly in social mobilization and the strengthening actions for elimination of Gender Based Violence and promoting Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights for women and girls.

She said the partnership with Shaping Our Future Foundation is pivotal to UNFPA’s new strategic Plan 2022-2025, which notes that women-led organizations and initiatives are essential to the achievement of the program of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and Sustainable Development Goals.

“The partnership is an accelerator in achieving universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reducing maternal mortality including within the framework of UNFPA support to the Government under the eighth Country programme of cooperation.

“Let me take this opportunity to affirm UNFPA’s commitment to support the cause of equality in line with our transformative results in ending preventable maternal deaths, ending unmet need for Family Planning and ending Gender Based Violence and harmful practices,” said Tabifor

Speaking on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator, Letty Chiwalo said since 2019, UN women has been in the forefront implementing Spotlight initiative to eliminate Violence against Women.

“We are scaling up the fight against GBV in both hard-to-reach areas by among others supporting community advocacy to increase the uptake of information regarding Gender Based Violence Issues,” said Chiwalo

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati asked for collaborative efforts between Judiciary and Police to ensure GBV is successfully put to an end.