SMD urges Malawians to follow Cholera preventative measures

BY WASEMA JR

DR MITHI: The outbreak may worsen should Malawians ignore the public health guidelines enforced by health officials

Society of Medical Doctors in Malawi has urged people living in cholera hotspots to stick to preventative measures in a bid to curtail the epidemic.

The Society’s president, Dr. Victor Mithi has warned, the outbreak may worsen should Malawians ignore the public health guidelines enforced by health officials.

“We would like to encourage Malawians especially those living in areas which have been hard hit by cholera to continue following guidelines like drinking well treated water, Washing hands before eating, and avoid eating contaminated food ,” said Mithi.

The outbreak of cholera in summer season has astounded most Malawians who usually expect that the epidemic only happens during rainy seasons.

“Cholera usually spread during rainy season because hygiene becomes a problem. This outbreak may have emerged due to same reasons ” said Mithi.

Cholera has highly effected districts like Nkhatabay, Chikwawa, and Nsanje.

