MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy celebrates Malawi’s Class of 2022 graduates

MTF Chisomo Kawanga receiving her certificate

The graduation event was a celebration of the hard work and dedication of the 57 graduating students – as well as the success of MultiChoice’s Talent Factory concept.

Now in its 3rd cohort, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has proven that the African entertainment industry is ripe with gripping stories that are waiting to be told.

This was made clear at the MTF Academy’s annual graduation event – where 57 students across three academies in West, East and Southern Africa demonstrated the calibre of talent that exists in Africa.

Through their hard work and dedication, they have developed skills that will help them achieve their filmmaking goals. Of the 57 graduates were Chisomo Kawaga an Asante Mbaimbai who were Malawi’s successful candidates in the 2021 MultiChoice Talent Factory call to entry.

When asked about her time at the Malawi’s MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy graduate Chisomo Kawaga said, “My experience was amazing, I got the chance to meet different creatives from other countries and also learn from them”.

“It was a WOW experience” said Asante Mbaimbai Malawi’s MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy graduate. “We were given a chance to learn from different production companies in Zambia and from facilitators from different countries which will make us improve our country’s film industry through the knowledge we received” she added.

The students received qualifications accredited by the Academy’s three partner universities – University of Zambia, Kenyatta University in Kenya and Pan Atlantic University in Nigeria. Alongside the graduates’ family members, government officials, high commissioners, MTF partner organisations and stakeholders also attended the illustrious graduation ceremony in support.

MultiChoice Talent Factory Alumni from two previous cohorts include Class of 2019 graduates, Jonathan Kapumba, who owns his own Production Company and Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba a professional filmmaker and actor and Class of 2020 graduates Mphatso Makamo, who is a lecturer of film theory and professional filmmaker and Chisomo Livason who is a producer and graphics artist and owns a media consultancy business.

The MTF initiative has enjoyed continued success thanks to its strong partnerships with renowned organisations such as NYFA, Dolby Studios, Canon, Zee World, Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria, Kenyatta University in Kenya, and the University of Zambia.

The MTF Academy provides a 12-month accredited programme in filmmaking. As part of their curriculum, the students participated in various courses under the tutelage of seasoned industry professionals from all over the continent, including Nigerian filmmaker Tunde Kelani and veteran Kenyan producer Appie Matere. The final requirement of their curriculum was to create and develop feature films, which will be launching on DStv local channels.

The graduates will soon enter the working world with deeper and more strategic insight into the film and TV business, and take on the exciting challenge of re-shaping and re-telling African stories.