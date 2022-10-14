BISHOP CHAFUMUKA’S ANOINTING WATER:  Three Men ‘Resurrect’ After Ministration

Bishop Chimwemwe Chafumuka of Amazing Grace Christian Gathering (AGCC) has claimed that three people, who died mysteriously a couple of months ago, have ‘resurrected’ after the deceased families administered anointing water from his ministry.

The highly respected man of God, Bishop Chafumuka, was speaking in an exclusive interview with Malawi Voice on Friday ahead of the Resurrection Power Crusade scheduled for tomorrow on Saturday, 15 October at MDC Ground in Chilomoni, Blantyre.

According to Bishop Chafumuka, among the ‘resurrected’; one is from Lilongwe, the other from Neno district and the recent case is of a man from Chileka in Blantyre who resurrected on Monday this week.

“People are coming back to life after using the anointing water; so far we have three testimonies from people who have ‘resurrected’; and the recent case is that of Chileka man who resurrect on Monday and he will give his testimony during tomorrow’s crusade,” said Bishop Chafumuka

BISHOP CHAFUMUKA: The lame will walk, the dead will come back to life and the deaf will hear

He added that people should expect more miracles during Saturday’s crusade saying: “with prayers and anointing water the lame will walk, the dead will come back to life and the deaf will hear,”

Bishop Chafumuka, who has a large follower from people across the country and neighboring countries, will be ministering at the crusade alongside Lilongwe based pastor Seer Nehemiah.