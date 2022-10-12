Chefo Warn Gule Wa Mkulu

By Priscilla Phiri

Lilongwe, Mana: Chewa Heritage Foundation (CHEFO) has warned Gule wa Mkulu translated as (Masquerade Dance) imitators to stop using the traditional dance for criminal purposes or face the law at a press briefing that happened at the CHEFO Executive Office in Lilongwe, October 11.

Speaking at the press briefing the Publicity Secretary for CHEFO Jimmy Hendricks Chikuni lamented over the number of cases that CHEFO has received recently on misconducts of Gule wa Mkulu within the central region.

“CHEFO organization is disappointed to hear about the number of cases that are associated with Gule wa Mkulu in some parts of the country such as Lilongwe, Mchinji, Dowa Dedza among others.

We have received complaints that Gule wa Mkulu has been blocking roads, begging, stealing, beating, among other violent acts and that Gule wa Mkulu has been going as far as dressing in religious and political party attires which is common in areas such as Area 24, 36, By pass, Kalinyeke in Dedza just to mention a few,” he said.

Chikuni further condemned the misconduct and described it as unacceptable in the Chewa culture and Gule wa Mkulu traditions.

“As CHEFO we are condemning this vice, originally Gule wa Mkulu comes out on specific occasions such as funerals, coronations, initiations, tombstone unveiling among other traditional functions,

Gule wa Mkulu comes from initiation camps but the one that does not identify with any initiation camp and the one that loiters around for no apparent reason as CHEFO we say that is not Gule wa Mkulu but imitators who in most cases are not from our tribe, trying to tarnish the Gule wa Mkulu reputation,” said Chikuni.

He also pointed out that CHEFO has released new rules that will guide traditional leaders in their operations and conduct of Gule wa Mkulu which will be released in form of booklets to all Chewa chiefs.

“We had a meeting with the Chiefs and we agreed on several rules some of them are as follows senior chiefs will be in charge of permitting the release of Gule wa Mkulu not block leaders, all initiation camps should be registered and those operating outside the registered camps should be arrested, political parties that would like to have Gule wa Mkulu should consult the senior chiefs,” he emphasized.

He also pointed out that Gule wa Mkulu should not be found in schools, churches, mosques, and should not move around with weapons as is the manner of some to avoid accidents and he has urged Malawians to report Gule wa Mkulu that does not follow these rules to the chiefs and police.

Also present at the press briefing was Senior Chief Malili who warned that chiefs who will not adhere to the rules or allow imitators go unpunished will be stripped of their chieftaincy.

“We agreed that all chiefs portraying negligence with these new rules should be charged but when we see no changes we will report them to the District Commissioner to revoke their payment or tripping them of their role as chiefs and appoint those that will adhere to these rules, “he said.