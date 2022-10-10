John Chilembwe bids Chinamwali CCAP farewell

By Evance Chisiano

Chilembwe, who will soon become a reverend after ordination. Pic Evance Chisiano (Mana)

Zomba, October 10, Mana: John Chilembwe who will soon become Reverend John Chilembwe bade farewell to Chinamwali CCAP after being attached to the church since March this year alongside fellow ordinand, Steven Pinifolo Banda.

During his introduction to Chinamwali CCAP in March as an ordinand, John Chilembwe’s name brought some memories of the Reverend (Rev) John Chilembwe of the Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) who led the uprising against colonial masters.

During his stay at Chinamwali CCAP alongside his fellow ordinand stole the hearts of congregants due to their calling which was characterized with the gift of preaching.

Chinamwali CAAP moderator, Rev. James Mingu described Chilembwe and Pinifolo Banda as true servants of God anticipating that the two will be instrumental in their ministry of salvation to their respective congregations

“You were called to serve and l’m sure you will deliver wherever you’re going,” Mingu said. He appealed to the two aspiring ministers to be exemplary to the flock under their care.

Chilembwe who will only become Reverend upon his ordination, induction and other formalities will be posted to Chisenjere under Chingale Presbytery of the Blantyre Synod while Pinifolo Banda will return to Nkhoma Synod where he will further be posted to serve a congregation.

“Build healthy relationships wherever you will go,” said Mingu. He commended the entire Chinamwali CCAP congregation for giving the two ordinands support during their pastoral experience.

A 31-year-old ordinand, Chilembwe spent four years studying for Bachelors Degree in Divinity at the Zomba Theological College and was assigned to do practicals at Chinamwali CCAP where he said he learnt a lot on how to administer the Holy Communion, baptism and other church related administration.

Chilembwe commended Chinamwali CCAP for providing a conducive environment which helped him and his fellow ordinand to learn more aspects of God’s ministry.

On his part, Pinifolo Banda hailed Rev. Mingu for providing good mentorship throughout their stay.

“Rev. Mingu was more than a mentor, he was a father to us,” said Pinifolo Banda who spoke on behalf of fellow ordinand. Both received cash and assorted gifts in appreciation of their service at the Chinamwali CCAP.

Far from Chiradzulu, John Chilembwe comes from Sauya area in Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi where he was christened the name John.

Chilembwe said his grandfather by the name Chilembwe who was a Muslim by faith insisted that he wanted him to become a reverend of a Christian church.

The ordinand will soon become Rev. John Chilembwe of modern days, a reminder of another Rev. John Chilembwe of PIM.