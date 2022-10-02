spot_img
BREAKING NEWS: Chakwera meeting fuel suppliers in Dubai

President Lazarus Chakwera is in Dubai where he is meeting potential fuel suppliers.

Chakwera is on his way from the United Nations General Assembly in New York USA which finished two weeks ago.

Chakwera arrived in Dubai on Saturday night and will fly back to Malawi on Wednesday.

Initially Chakwera was expected to arrive in Malawi on Monday morning.

We can confirm that Chakwera is meeting officials of three oil suppliers who are yet to get a deal to supply fuel in the country.

National Oil Company, a government entity which imports 50% of fuel in the country is not represented at this meeting.

We will give you more as the story progresses

