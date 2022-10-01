RALPH KASAMBARA TAKES ON CHIZUMA: These jobs are not for the faint hearted

Senior Counsel Ralph Kasambara takes on Martha Chizuma as he writes:

These jobs are not for the faint hearted.,

First cry: appoint me even after PAC has rejected me

Second cry: please ignore my breach of the law. I was trapped. But I am doing well against my bosses and enemies

Third cry : I need more funding.

Fourth cry: I need independence from director of public prosecutions on prosecutions.

Fifth: I need my own high court financial crimes division as the courts are delaying corruption cases.

ALL that given to her.

Independent Assessment comes in:

1. Judiciary: please get prepared when coming to court. So far you are embarrassing the institution and the profession.

2. Some CSOs: where are we on those cases you made noise about? Too much talk no walk.

3. Undule Mwakasungula: the director of acb is taking Malawians for granted. She has failed to perform. Lacks strategy diplomacy and tactics for the job. In short we need to replace her.

4. Insiders at the ACB: the institution is now divided into 2: those who she trusts and works with and those who she does not trust and ignores. As a result there is lack of synergy at the bureau resulting in poor performance and leakages. Leadership is zero.

5. Her supporters: she has not been given enough room to maneuver and do her job.

6. Public: Don’t understand why the bureau is not performing. Left in the dark. Not knowing who to believe.

Her next cry: I am under siege. Hence I am not performing.

Really amangwetu?