Oops!World Vision Malawi fools participants

World Vision Malawi has not provided allowances it promised invited participants to the release of the 2022 People’s Report on Sustainable Development Goals on Thursday last week.

During the closing ceremony, World Vision Malawi Director of Communication’s Charles Gwengwe invited the participants to a luncheon and said fuel refunds would be sent via Airtel money accounts for the participants. He gave the hope that the funds would be sent on the same Thursday.

But the refunds have not been paid since Thursday todate according to some participants who confided in us.

“There is no communication from them as to why they have not refunded the fuel. There would have been no problem if they did not promise to refund. But because they promised to refund our fuel, I am disappointed and annoyed with them for their silence. They should not take people for granted. I don’t know why such a big and international organization has chosen to stoop so low and begin to lose its reputation?” queried one participant.

Another participant said it was sad that such a big organization would treat the participants in that way. The participant said the other CSOs would not openly approach the organization on the matter out of respect.

World Vision Malawi supported the Council for Non Governmental Organisations (Congoma) to carry out the survey which showed that Malawi failed on three SDGs thus ending poverty, reducing inequalities and life on land.

Invited to the event which took place at Lilongwe hotel were people from various civil society organisations, National Planning Commission, the media and others.

There was no immediate response from World Vision Malawi.