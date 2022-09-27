spot_img
Bushiri bursary reaches out 300 students, targeting 1000 by December

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
GOOD PROGRESS: Some of the beneficiaries

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri bursary scheme has, so far, disbursed bursaries to over 300 students across the country and it is targeting to hit the mark of 1000 by the end of this year.

This development was revealed on Tuesday afternoon when about 25 beneficiaries with Lilongwe City toured Shepherd Bushiri Bursary offices at Golden Peacock at the invitation of the Prophet Bushiri.

In an interview, representative of Prophet Bushiri, Willie Kalonga, said Prophet doesn’t just want to be disbursing invisible people; he wants to be engaging and connecting with them so that they appreciate the objective of the bursary.

“We hosted the students today and we will keep doing it to ensure that our beneficiaries are reminded and encouraged why this bursary was put in place,” he said.

With a goal of reaching out to 5000 students in five years, Shepherd Bushiri Bursary was launched in April this year with a goal of assisting deserving but disadvantaged students in the country to access education.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

