Association Fundraises for 2022 Mr. Malawi Concert

By Prince Justice Banda

Lilongwe, Mana: The organizers of Mr. Malawi concert are appealing to the well-wishers across the country to contribute towards the preparations of this year’s Mr. Malawi.

The Mr Malawi 2022 concert is expected to take place on October 29, 2022 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

President of the Weight Lifting and Body Building Association of Malawi, Arox Kamng’ona said the whole preparations have been budgeted to a tune of at least K 22 million.

He said the association has so far raised a sum of K 5.5 million only in courtesy of MDINA Engineering, an engineering consultancy, Construction and Project Management entity which pumped in a total of K 5 million and a Blantyre based health and fitness facility dubbed Hashtag Fitness has contributed K 2 million.

“We give thanks to MDINA Engineering Company and Hashtag Fitness for their meaningful support towards this year’s Mr. Malawi concert. We still have a deficit of K 17 million as on September 22, 2022,” Kamng’ona said.

He said that out of the K2 million wealth of the support given by the Hashtag Fitness, K 500,000 is in cash while K 1.5 million was expected to go towards the membership of three anticipated winners of this contest to their health and fitness facility.

Kamng’ona highlighted that Mr. Malawi concert was just like any other sport hence it was inevitable and justified to contribute towards its implementation because it provides the youth with something to be busy with and refrain them from unnecessary conducts in the society.

General Manager for Hashtag Fitness, Jean-Claude de Silva said they decided to contribute towards this concert because they wanted to conform to the ethics of corporate social responsibility considering that they are operating in the same industry.

“As a fitness centre, we have passion for this concert and we wanted to pay back to the society basically because the present champion of Mr. Malawi, Emmanuel Muscle Manzy Muhuwa happens to train with us so he is our own,” he said.

The current Champion of Mr. Malawi performance, Muhuwa has challenged other possible contestants in this year’s Mr. Malawi concert saying that he is well prepared to defend and pike his medal right back in his closet.

“When I emerged as a winner of this concert back in 2017 and in 2021, I wasn’t surprised because I reaped the fruits of my own hard work and I am even ready to defend the title this year,” he challenged.

Muhuwa promised the public that this year’s concert would be unique in so many ways hence they should contribute and patronize the event.

Meanwhile, registration for those who want to take part in this contest is still underway.