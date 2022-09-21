Malawi to benefit from 15 million metric tonnes of fertilizer supply 

By Lisa Kadango Malango in New York





Photo: GreenMet President and Chief Executive Officer greets President Lazarus Chakwera during the discussion

New York, September 21 Mana: Malawi stand to benefit from a 15 million metric tonnes of fertilizer to be supplied to Africa by a US based private sector company, GreeenMet.

GreenMet President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Drew Horn disclosed this Wednesday after meeting President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera in New York to discuss key priorities for Malawi and GreenMet bilateral partnership.

He explained that GreenMet was mobilizing over 15 million metric tonnes of Fertilizer to be shipped to different parts of Africa that includes Malawi.

Horn added that GreenMet Company through its subsidiaries was committed to investing in the country’s mining sector as one way of spreading its risk and diversifying.

“Our team is on the ground working with Malawi legal team chaired by the Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda to finalize the paper work for the agreement,” he revealed.

The CEO said that GreenMet identified a business opportunity in Malawi and establishes good working relationship with government to fulfill President Chakwera’s vision.

This is a great opportunity for Malawi and Africa as a whole as it will ease the challenges countries are currently facing in accessing affordable Fertilizer.

GreenMet is working on six major projects that have a combined value of over US$ 2 billion and it was established to address the critical need, build infrastructure and complete in the global economy.

Earlier, President Chakwera had bilateral talks with Tim Hanstand, Chief Executive Officer of the Chandler Foundation, Tim Hanstand for possible partnership between Malawi and his foundation.

He said the Chandler Foundation has prioritized Malawi because of President Chakwera’s commitment to end corruption and his foundation was ready to support his agenda in all areas of development.

“This meeting was an update of the progress that happened since the Foundation came to Malawi for Ant corruption National conference held in July,” he said.

Hanstand added that was pleased with the progress so far witnessing the President hosting a two day National Anti Corruption conference that was aimed at ending corruption.

He observed that Chakwera has been brave and courageous hence the commitment.