Saturday, September 17, 2022
FCB Donates MK20 Million Towards Presidential Charity Golf Tournament

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

First Capital Bank (FCB) has donated MK20 Million towards the Presidential Charity Golf Tournament slated for next month in Lilongwe.

Among other things, the Presidential Charity golf tournament wants to raise funds to support needy tertiary students and survivors of tropical storm Ana which hit the country early this year.

Speaking after making the donation on Friday in Blantyre, FCB Chief Executive Officer Spyridon Georgopoulos, said the Presidential Charity Golf Tournament is in line with the bank’s social responsibility philosophy hence the donation.

Georgopoulos said: “The tournament is in line with our corporate social responsibility philosophy and purpose to serve in areas of education, health and environment.”

He added: “We understand the funds raised at the event will be used to assist needy tertiary students and survivors of Cyclone Ana. As such we are delighted to contribute MK20 Million to this noble cause.”

On his part, Presidential Charity Golf Committee Member Chimwemwe Chimwaza commended FCB for the donation describing it as timely.

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice Dr. Saulos Chilima are expected to play in all the 18 holes in the tournament on 8th of October 2022 at the Lilongwe Golf Club.

