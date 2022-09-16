Presidential Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs calls for transparency in CDF utilization

Thyolera in grey jacket and Bulukutu (L) engage school management committee memebers at Saint Denis Primary School

Rumphi, Mana: Presidential Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs, Maxwell Thyolera has called for transparency and prudence in utilization of constituency development fund (CDF) for Malawians to appreciate the impact of the fund on their lives.

Thyolera was speaking Thursday at Saint Denis Primary School in Rumphi where he toured some projects which Rumphi District Council is implementing with financial resources from CDF.

He said transparency ensures that there is trust among various stakeholders which in return facilitates smooth running of development at all levels.

“What I have noticed is that the community is committed to contributing to the development of this area. For instance, they have built school blocks up to roofing level using their own financial resources.

The district council using CDF will provide roofing materials. However, I am requesting the council to improve on transparency as the project committee at this site is not aware of the cost of roofing materials,” said Thyolera.

District Commissioner for Rumphi, Emmanuel Bulukutu assured Thyolera that the raised concerns will be addressed in the spirit of transparency and accountability.

Deputy Head Teacher at Saint Denis Primary School, Wesley Kuwale said the school is in dire need of additional classroom blocks for improved teaching and learning atmosphere at the school.

“The school only has 14 classrooms, catering for almost 2062 learners,” said Kuwale.

Thyolera also visited Chandamale Primary School in the district where CDF is supporting construction of two teachers’ houses.