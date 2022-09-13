The fight for the republic of Malawi

By Dr. Daniel Dube

Over the past week, we have noted a mass media propaganda campaign that the corrupt supporters of Sattar and other criminal establishment syndicates are waging clumsily, with an aspect of desperation, but consistently. The sad part is that their campaign is gaining traction even among the educated who should know better.

Some of the nation’s main newspapers (no pun intended) have been subtly coordinating the War against the ACB director and the Republic of Malawi. Last week, we heard a story that alluded to the fact that a file on SKCs 44 cars was missing at the ACB. No one has challenged the newspapers to quote a source of this information at the ACB. This storyline is a pretext for a strategy that is about to start in the country against the ACB director.

We note also a headline alluding to the growing impatience of the slowness of the war on graft. There is even a quotation from an attorney asking for an organized strategy on the war on graft. Remarkably, reading through the thread, this comment has been peddled by some in the justice system and propagated by individuals who were defiantly publishing internal government documents to make a case against the ACB director. Very notable, is the fact that the journalist pushing this story line has not found it erstwhile to educate the country on how many cases were successfully brought before the courts in previous two ACB tenures.

Then, there is what is evidently a coordinated tactical manouver which was in response to the public disquiet regarding the fact that the ACB director was limited by the lack of consent from the DPP office. I do not doubt the sincerity of our parliamentarians such as Hon. Ben Phiri, Hon Dimba and many unlikely members who moved the Bill to delink the DPP from the ACB. The bill is now being “cleaned”. The likelihood that the bill will be cleaned in time and accented into Law is very low. This is a can being kicked down the line. MEANWHILE, THE PUBLIC ARE BELIEVING THAT THE ACB DIRECTOR CAN PROSECUTE THE CASES OF SATTAR WITHOUT CONSENT FROM THE DPP WHICH IS NOT TRUE. She still requires the DPP to give consent!

The public are being fed the lie that the director gives bail. The fact is that the accused asks for bail. Basic justice principles say if you can not flee the country or tamper with evidence you have a right to freedom until you have been tried and found guilty. Then there is a very skillful use of public ignorance on how the courts work. The ACB director does not control court schedule. If the justices sit on a case there is nothing the director can do. There is a public record that the ACB director has penned the Chief Justice decrying the delays in prosecutions. Why don’t the nation’s journalists ( no pun intended) go to quiz the leadership of the judiciary on why there are delays. THAT WOULD BE REAL NEWS.

The public are also not aware that some of the arrests that have been made are in relation to Sattar. I believe as a layman, through common observations so far, that there is unease within the supporters of Sattar and parallel organized criminal syndicates for some evidence in the current Sattar cases not to be heard by the public. The hopeless solution within the Sattar establishment and other organized criminal syndicates would be to get a puppet ACB director who can obfuscate the prosecutions to shield the guilty by producing sham prosecutions.

It be known that our country is indisciplined. No plot or action that is being planned against the ACBs director is not known. The Chewa adage that says “time is an idiot” will come to pass soon. We shall understand one day why there was so much energy against the DG.

On A Hopeful Note

There is a day when all Malawians shall see what patriotism is. There is a day when we shall see great Malawian leaders in all walks of life aerving the nation and we shall ask where they were. There is the day when we shall see great civil servants bound by duty to serve. There is a day when we shall see a new energy in Malawi and we shall ask where that national energy was. There is a day when we shall ask what the Sattar thing was all about. This is the day when the leadership shall stand for justice and development. There is a day when the light shall shine on the nation and the focus of our energy shall be to uplift our people. There is a day coming when we shall see a new judiciary defending the poor and aligning the administration of Justice with the nations destiny.

I believe with my heart that God is not blind. There was Mugufuri to the North, today Tanzania is a middle income country, There is Kagame to the North West and the country is knocking on becoming a middle income country. Then there is Hichlema to the West moving Zambia to a middle income country. God is not asleep. I can only visualize the finger of God running in reverse on a giant clock. The next point is the East. That country is Malawi! Our time is coming. I believe that the machinations of a cadre of people in leadership that insensitive to the fact that our people are suffering is Satan’s final kicks.

The foundation for change are being formed now. Corruption’s foundations are being shaken and a powerful leadership is forming in the civil service and elsewhere. That leadership is already here in our civil service and the likes of the Dimbas may be chastized, intimidated but God, they are here and are dreaming of a new Malawi. Young DPP, young UDF, young MCP, young AFORD members are speaking a similar tune. They want development . What we are seeing are the last kicks of the old Nation.The nation that sold the national wealth for Pennie’s. The nation that cannibalized the nations parastatals, the nation that sees it as right to steal from the poor and a nation that survived on the country being poor.

The God that I worship hardened the heart of Pharaoh. I see a new Nation that shall be the Envy of Africa. The nation that white men used to call the Switzerland of Africa.

I feel the pain and suffering of our people but a New Malawi is coming! We shall fight for a prosperous Sixth Republic.