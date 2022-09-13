Chilima takes-over as Chakwera leaves midnight for UNGA via Nairobi

INCHARGE: Chilima

President Lazarus Chakwera left the country on Monday midnight, September 12, 2022 for New York United States of America where he will physically attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the first time.

The President and the First Lady, Madam Monica Chakwera, left the country through the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe at around 11pm.

Chakwera was seen off by Vice President Saulos Chilima, cabinet ministers and other government officials. While Chakwera is abroad, his vice Chilima takes charge of the state.

Chakwera used Nairobi route to attend the Swearing-in and Inauguration of President -Elect, William Ruto.

Thereafter Chakwera will proceed to New York, United States of America to attend this year’s United Nations Annual General Assembly.

The Malawi leader is scheduled to address the UNGA on 22 September 2022.

Apart from addressing the UNGA, the President will hold 40 side meetings in the next 15 days with world leaders and heads of various international institutions all geared towards mobilising over US$1 billion for various key sectors in Malawi.

Minister of information and digitisation, Gospel Kazako, said the assembly is a good platform for dealing with challenges the country is facing.

Chakwera was scheduled to leave the country in the afternoon yesterday but the Plane developed a mechanical fault hence delaying the trip.