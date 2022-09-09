Court Blocks AG’s Decision to Blacklist Mulli Brothers Limited

MULLI FREE TO DO BUSINESS WITH GOVERNMENT

The High Court Judge Chimbizgani Kacheche has granted an injunction stopping Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda’s decision to debar Mulli Brothers Limited (MBL) from doing business with theMalawi government.

Passing the ruling in Blantyre Judge Kacheche told to MBL proceed with a judicial review of the AG’s decision to debar MBL from participating in government contracts and Ministry of Health and Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) for adhering to the AG’s directive.

MBL through its Lawyers argued in Court that that decision by AG Chakaka Nyirenda to debar Mulli Brothers Limited from participating in government tenders was ‘illegal’ and ‘unconstitutional’ as it has no any legal backing.

However, AG Chakaka Nyirenda counter-argued that MBL used confidential information from Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets PPDA to gain business of warehousing Mosquito nets.

AG NYIRENDA SILENTLY DEBAR MULLI BROTHERS LIMITED

But in his ruling, Justice Kacheche, said there are issues worth to be heard in the judicial review, and the injunction issued against the AG Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda effectively permits MBL to continue participating in government contracts.

Meanwhile, one of the Lawyers for Mulli Brothers Limited, John Kalampa, has told a local media that they will proceed to file necessary papers in preparation for the judicial review on a date to be set.

In May this year, AG Chakaka Nyirenda silently put Mulli Brothers Limited (MBL) among companies not allowed to do business with the Malawi government, a move which was described as political-witch hunting by commentators.

The Information about MBL’s blacklisting was contained in a letter dated May 12, 2022 from PPDA Director-General Eddington Chilapondwa to the Secretary for Health withholding a No Objection in a contract where MBL was to provide warehousing and distribution services of long-lasting treated nets (LLNS) to the ministry.