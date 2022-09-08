Power Market Limited Launches Compendium

By Mphatso Nkuonera

Lilongwe, September 8: To lure more investors in the energy sector in Malawi, Power Market Limited (PML) has launched it’s compendium.

Speaking on Thursday, Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola said the country needs serious investors and asked the power industry sector to join hands.

“I am giving you up to this end of September to give me a report as to who are ready to invest and discard from the list those who are not serious with investing in the energy sector.

“There is great political will to attain 1000 Megawatts on the national grid by 2025, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is very determined,” Matola said.

He added that, the country needs independent power producers to achieve economic growth.

“Any power independent producers who are not showing any preparedness to start investing on the ground are going to be dropped and that opportunity will be given to other serious investors,” he added.

He then called upon ESCOM, EGENCO and PML to work together in achieving the goals of having stable power in the country.

During the her speech, PML’s Chief Executive Officer, Rosemary Mkandawire, stressed that the institution is working around the clock to bring in more investors so that Malawi gets stable in electricity supply.

She added that Malawi will do better even in the Mining Sector when we have enough energy generation.

“We will seek proper legal advice from the Attorney General, for those not investing despite Malawi government giving them a go ahead,” she explained.

The compendium is a pointer to areas and sites where potential investors in the power industry can invest.