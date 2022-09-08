Over 70 Ladies Audition for Miss Malawi

By Twimepoki Mangani

File Photo

Lilongwe September Mana: The Miss Malawi Pageantry slated for December 2022 is well under way with organisers, Alpha Arts, at the helm of all preparations, having concluded pageant auditions across the three regions of the country.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Publicist for Alpha Arts, Tina Kendricks said that the auditions were successful and soon enough the short list of ladies to compete in December will be released.

“The Walk-in auditions conducted in the three regions of the country went well with about 70 ladies participating. We had the largest turn up in Blantyre which comprised of about three quarters of the ladies while Mzuzu and Lilongwe had fewer numbers”

“The final 30 participants will be announced in the early weeks of September, after wards we shall carry out a series of activities that have been planned prior to the finale,” Kendricks said.

Kendricks hailed the support rendered from the general public and companies in regards to the long-awaited return of Miss Malawi after a four-year gap.

Some of the ladies who auditioned weighed in on what the prestigious pageant means to them and they further expressed their confidence in being crowned Queen.

Former Miss Culture Malumbo Mtonga cherished her experience during the try outs and said she pictures Miss Malawi as a young lady who would represents her country’s capabilities.

“My audition was good I loved the challenge though it was nerve racking, I have always wanted to be Queen since I was a child and I believe I have the support and what it takes to win it all,” Mtonga said

Meanwhile Mwasalipa Mfune highlighted that the competition is not limited to beauty displayed but rather the change that pageants can bring to the society.

“The entire experience is a new challenge to me, I expect growth, to become more aware about the country and to help the communities,” Mfune said.

Further more Calister Kachulu said becoming Miss Malawi would be a stepping stone that would enable her to be a leader while Eta Chirwa expressed her delight with the return of the pageant.

The walk in auditions conducted by a set of three judges including Tina Kendricks began in the Central region in Lilongwe at the Bamboo Boutique Hotel on August 20-21 followed by those in the Southern region at Lotus hotel in Blantyre from September 27-28 and lastly in Northern region Mzuzu at the Grand palace hotel on September 3rd,