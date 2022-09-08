spot_img
Good Samaritan K MOTORS hands-over rapid response vehicle to Limbe Police Station

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
NOBLE GESTURE: The launch and the hand-over ceremony in progress

K Motors has handed over a rapid response vehicle to Limbe Police Station which is set to improve police response to crime.

K Motors handed over the vehicle today at the station  during the launch of an initiative called ‘My Phone, My Zone’ . Through the initiative, Limbe Township has been divided into six zones which will have their own codes that residents will dial when in need of police services.

Residents in those particular zones will have to call a number and will be responded to by officers with a police vehicle within their area instead of waiting for a police vehicle from the station.

FLASHBACK:Karim handing over the handsets

In July this year, K Motors in partnership with Kwikfit also donated 10 handsets to the station.

It was during that function that K Motors CEO Mansoor Karim offered to repair the dead land cruiser to the tune of over K5 million.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gladson Chipumphula has since commended the institution for its continued support towards My Fon My Zone initiative.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

