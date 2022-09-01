lpha Arts Partners ZBS for 2022 Miss Malawi Pageantry

By Memory Chatonda

Blantyre, Mana: Alpha Arts Malawi Wednesday partnered Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) to run this year’s Miss Malawi Beauty pageantry slated for December 3, 2022 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Blantyre, Alpha Arts Director, Francis Kaphuka said ZBS had previously run Miss Malawi Beauty pageantry successfully such that it has vast experience to make even this year’s event glamorous hence the partnership.

He said currently regional auditions for 2022 Miss Malawi event were underway and close to 60 contestants are participating in the event.

“Two weeks ago, we had the auditions at Bamboo Boutique Hotel in Lilongwe. Last weekend, the event took place at Rotus Hotel in Blantyre and next week, the auditions will take place at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu,” Kaphuka revealed.

ZBS Miss Malawi Liaison Officer, Ruth Kulaisi described the partnership as a relief to the station having run the event for years.

She underscored the importance of Miss Malawi Beauty pageantry for promoting and driving social change by bringing attention to different issues such as climate change, mental health, education, ending child marriages, gender based violence and HIV and AIDS among others.

“Beauty pageants like Miss Malawi draw people’s attention to pertinent social issues happening in the country and put Malawi on the map,” Kulaisi said.

The Officer said ZBS being one of the top broadcasters would continue focusing on women empowerment and girls issues through its programs such as Womanity, Girl-Child Initiative and Ife Amayi to promote, protect and respect women and girls in the country.

She called for companies and organizations to support the event in order to achieve unquestionable visibility through advertising and associating their products with the pageants.

Miss Malawi’s aspiring contestants are selected based on academic achievements, leadership skills, eloquent and communication skills among others.

The last Miss Malawi event was done in 2018 which crowned and entrusted Miss Tionge Munthali to champion issues of Sexual and Reproductive Health and rights for youth, women and girls.