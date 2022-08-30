MASM Donates K1.5 million to Salima Lions Club

By Peter Chilongo

Salima, Mana: Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) has donated K 1.5 million to Salima Lions Club in order to combat various health issues in the district.

Speaking during a fundraising dinner over the week-end in Salima, MASM Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sydney Chikoti said the donation is meant to support various health issues that affect people in the area.

“We have heart for the people that is why we thought it wise to support Lions Club so much so that they should rehabilitate the children’s ward that will not only help MASM members but also all the citizens,” he said.

Chikoti added: that, “We have pledged to work together with the Club by procuring beds and beddings in the ward to be rehabilitated for the betterment of promoting district health status.”

President for Salima Lions Club, Farai Marara hailed MASM for the support that he believes would help in transforming lives.

“We are so happy and grateful since with the support will be able toempower, improve health and well-being of the communities,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Health, Enock Phale praised MASM for its excellent work in promoting quality health services.

“We welcome interventions by different stakeholders, because it will alleviate the challenges of poor health services delivery,” he said.

Phale called for various health stakeholders to emulate good example set by MASM in supporting the eradication of health problems like Polio and Cholera.

MASM is a Medical Aid (Health Insurance) service provider in the country with an aim to satisfy its members by providing innovative and affordable healthcare solutions through their wide network of services.