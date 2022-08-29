Mzuzu University to Support Tourism Development in Likoma

By Ireen Mseteka

Meeting between Mzuni and Likoma District Council officials in progress

Likoma, August 29, Mana: Deputy Dean of Tourism, Hospitality and Management at Mzuzu University (Mzuni), Mathews Lumbulira has pledged University’s support towards tourism development in Likoma District.

He was speaking on Monday when the University engaged officials of Likoma District Council on tourism areas which can be supported by the university through its Tourism, Hospitality and Management.

Lumbulira said the University decided to visit Likoma and Chizumulu islands to understand the nature of tourism at the Islands and initiate partnerships with tourism operators and the district council.

“Likoma District Council should expect to benefit from Mzuni as we are ready to be providing technical expertise towards tourism development on the two islands,” he said.

Lumbulira thanked Germany Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) for supporting Mzuni in delivering Tourism and Hospitality programmes.

Chief Administration Officer for Likoma District Council, Yohane Bilesi said the council was excited with the innovations and the University’s interest to partner with the council in tourism promotion in the district.

“We welcome Mzuni for its good ideas and innovations and we believe we are going to achieve much through this partnership,” he said.