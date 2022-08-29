Malawi’s Former President Joyce Banda, Brown Mpinganjira benefitted from cashgate-Witness tells High Court

IMPLICATED: JB and BJ

Stanford Mpoola a witness in the ‘Mphwiyo case’ has told the High Court in Lilongwe that former President Joyce Banda and Brown Mpinganjira benefited from cashgate proceeds.

The case is being heard by Judge Ruth Chinangwa where Mpoola is the last witness in the case.

Mpoola has told the court that by order from Mphwiyo he was sent to deliver K20 million to Mpinganjira and K80 million was given Oswald Lutepo.

He also says that Mphwiyo told him that the money was meant to fund a political campaign under the order of the former head of state.

Meanwhile the State has asked the court to revoke the bail of Steve Phiri one of accused persons after he sent a message at lunch break to mpoola asking ‘why’ mpoola is implicating people in cashgate trial.

DPP Steven Kayuni has prayed for the action as a consequence of witness tampering or interference.