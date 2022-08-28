REACH OUT AND TOUCH: Amaryllis Hotels donate to Zomba Orphans

All smiles after receiving the donation

In continued pursuit of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Amaryllis Hotels team yesterday visited the Dreams of Children Foundation in Juliyasi village, Zomba where they donated assorted items to vulnerable children.

According to the Amaryllis Hotels General Manager, Ramy Waheed the donations were made possible through their CSR initiative dubbed “the Amaryllis basket” where guests of the hotel and other well-wishers had an opportunity to donate clothes, bags, shoes, toys and children’s blankets to the hotel.



“These generous donations were handled with care, organised, packaged in individual cellophane packs and re-donated to the foundation

“As an establishment that is very conscious of the kind of impact we have on society at large, we will always look for ways to give back to society and enhance lives of people in need,” said Waheed adding that the families also received 150 food parcels.

The General Manger therefore urged all well-wishers to make more donations towards “the Amaryllis basket” initiative so that they may continue to impact and change more lives

“We are grateful for the support from our valued guests and the community at large,” he said.

EVEN SOME COMMUNITY MEMBERS BENEFITTED: Waheed making the donation