Nigerian Arrested in Malawi Over Cocaine

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Illegal possession of 17 blisters of narcotic drugs, suspected to be cocaine, has dragged 35 year old Nigerian national, Chima Okoyi into police cell in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu says they arrested the suspect at his house in Area 49, Gulliver yesterday following a tip.

“Lilongwe Police drug detectives, accompanied by Central West Region officers, invaded the said premises at around 15:00 hours.

“With a blessing from Lilongwe Magistrate Court that granted a search warrant for the same, detectives thoroughly did their job which resulted into uncovering of the 17 blisters of the suspected cocaine hidden under his bed,” explains Chigalu.

He adds the illicit drugs have since been sent to Pharmacy, Medicines and Regulatory Authority for analysis.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon to answer a case of being found in possession of dangerous drugs contrary to Regulation 4A as read with section 19(1) of Dangerous Drugs Act.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

